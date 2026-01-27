The No. 1 ranked Arizona Wildcats continued their unbeaten march through the college basketball season with a hard-fought road victory at No. 13 BYU, and head coach Tommy Lloyd made it clear afterward who he believes has been central to the team’s sustained success. Following the win, Lloyd offered strong praise for veteran guard Jaden Bradley, crediting his steady play as a driving force behind the team's perfect start.

Arizona improved to 21–0 with an 86–83 victory over BYU at the Marriott Center, widely regarded as one of the toughest road environments in the sport. Bradley led the Wildcats with 26 points on efficient shooting, controlling the tempo late as BYU mounted a furious comeback attempt. His composure under pressure proved decisive, allowing Arizona to close out the game and maintain its position atop the national rankings.

While the Wildcats’ highly touted freshmen have garnered national attention, including standout Koa Peat, Lloyd has consistently emphasized Bradley’s two-way impact. The junior guard’s defense, decision-making, and leadership have anchored the team in close games, particularly during hostile road environments where execution becomes paramount.

Popular basketball account ODJHoops, operated by Christian Odjakjian, shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) capturing Lloyd during his postgame comments while highlighting Bradley’s consistent production throughout the season.

“Jaden Bradley has played at an All-American level all year.”

The endorsement from the Wildcats head coach reflects a growing push to elevate Bradley’s national profile as Arizona chases history. The Wildcats have now matched the best start in program history and hold a multi-game lead in the Big 12 standings. Bradley’s role as a closer has become increasingly pronounced, especially during late-game stretches when discipline and poise decide outcomes.

Bradley also embodies Arizona’s evolution from a flash-driven offense to a more forceful, balanced identity. As the schedule intensifies, Lloyd understands that championship runs can be defined by veterans who deliver consistent production night after night. For the Wildcats, Bradley’s reliability continues to set the standard as the unbeaten season moves forward.