The Arizona Wildcats unleashed a scoring blitz Thursday night, leaving the Arkansas Razorbacks in the dust 109-88 and making their way to the Elite Eight for the first time in nearly a decade. The win also ended a four-game Sweet 16 losing streak and improved Arizona's record to 35-2.

Forward Koa Peat anchored the blowout with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting (72.7%). His production in the paint helped the Wildcats compile 60 points inside, well above their already strong average of 41.9 points in the paint per game (5th nationally).

“I'm having the most fun of my life,” Peat said on the CBS broadcast after the victory. He also credited the team's preparation for the blowout result.

"I'm having the most fun in my life." Koa Peat joins @ALaForce after a dominant performance to advance to the Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/OLAOJu6ywU — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

Arizona spread the scoring around, with six players reaching double digits, a feat unseen in the program’s NCAA Tournament history since 1997. Brayden Burries led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three. Ivan Kharchenkov added 15 points and five assists, while Motiejus Krivas finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in just 23 minutes. Tobe Awaka and Jaden Bradley also scored 14 each.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 37-of-58 from the field (63.8%) and 5-of-8 from three-point range. The Wildcats also converted 30-of-39 free throws, contributing to a single-season school record of 730 made foul shots. Their 109 points were the most in regulation in program NCAA Tournament history.

Arizona built a 54-43 halftime lead, tied for the second-highest first-half output in program tournament history, and quickly extended the margin to over 20 early in the second half. With a Final Four berth at stake, the Wildcats will next face the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, eyeing their first appearance since 2001.