Duke will look to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament when it takes on St. John's at Capital One Arena on Friday. With Cameron Boozer playing at a high level, the No.1 Blue Devils are favored to win against the No. 5 Red Storm.

Boozer's dad, Carlos Boozer, also had a storied career at Duke, helping the team win the national title in 2001. He was named ACC Tournament MVP in 2022.

Thus, it was only logical that he would push his sons to play for his alma mater. That, however, was not the case, according to the elder Boozer during his guesting on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“I didn’t force it on them at all. They chose it on their own. They went through the entire recruiting process. They met all the coaches. They went on their official visits, and they decided to play together at Duke. I was obviously extremely happy about that,” said the former NBA star.

Cameron's twin brother, Cayden Boozer, is also in his freshman year with the Blue Devils.

They were heavily recruited out of Christopher Columbus High School. In the end, they went with what they felt was best for them. Truly, the apples did not fall far from the tree.

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“If there was an option that was better for Cayden than Cam, there was an option for them to go separate and a chance to go to college in two different places. If it was better for one or the other. But they sat down and handled it like men and decided they wanted to choose to stay together,” added the 44-year-old Boozer.

Duke is looking to make it to the Elite Eight for the third straight year and 24th overall.

Cameron is considered a top-three pick in this year's NBA draft, while Cayden is viewed as a fringe prospect.

Whatever they choose for their future, their father will fully support them.