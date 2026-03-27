The greatest season in Nebraska men's basketball history has come to an end. Following an unfathomable century-plus without an NCAA Tournament victory, head coach Fred Hoiberg guided the Cornhuskers to the Sweet Sixteen. They spent almost two months straight in the AP's top-10 rankings and earned a program-best 28 wins. Defense and grit defined this group, but that identity is not drawing focus in the aftermath of a 77-71 loss to Big Ten foe Iowa.

Inconsistent offense, uncharacteristically leaky defense and a shocking blunder threaten to diminish what Nebraska accomplished this season. The Huskers' breakthrough still deserves proper recognition, and that will come in time, but losing to a supposedly inferior conference opponent and squandering a chance to reach the Elite Eight is undoubtedly painful.

Unfortunately, I am not a healer. It is my job to dig a little deeper into the wounds and study the root cause of them. Although the team as a whole obviously bears accountability for the outcome, there are three individuals who will be assigned the most blame. Let's not delay the process any further. It's time to diagnose this Sweet Sixteen stumble.

Rienk Mast underwhelms vs. Iowa

Despite never playing in the NCAA Tournament before this year, Nebraska big man Rienk Mast entered March Madness with loads of experience. He played professionally in his native Netherlands before committing to Bradley in 2019 and will turn 25 years of age in July. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder has the tools to succeed in a high-pressure environment. But it was just not his night.

Mast recorded only nine points on 4-of-15 shooting versus the Hawkeyes and missed all seven of his 3-pointer attempts. His rebounding numbers dipped this season, and that trend continued in this do-or-die clash (six boards). Although the Dutchman did make positive contributions — four assists and two blocks — the Cornhuskers needed more offense from their second-leading scorer.

Mast was an invaluable part of this Nebraska basketball ascension. One poor performance does not ruin his legacy in Lincoln. But his shooting struggles definitely played a role in this stinging defeat.

Sam Hoiberg was not the igniter that fans have been accustomed to seeing

The scrappy guard had to earn all his opportunities in Nebraska. Yes, his father is the head coach, but at 6 feet tall, Sam Hoiberg was not promised much at a Big Ten school. He walked on as a freshman, came off the bench, worked hard and became a full-time starter during his senior season. This man is not a product of nepotism. He is the glue of this squad.

Sometimes, though, the glue comes unstuck. Like Rienk Mast, Hoiberg ends his run with Nebraska basketball on a whimper. The All-Defensive Team selection did notch a game-high six assists, but he missed all three of his attempts from distance and committed a game-high five turnovers. That last part is what earns him an unfortunate mention on this list.

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Iowa scored a difference-making 20 points off 10 Huskers turnovers. Hoiberg was responsible for half of those mistakes, matching the Hawkeyes' turnover total all on his own. The 23-year-old embodies the exact attitude an undersized player should have in this sport. He forced his way into an important role via superb basketball instincts and admirable determination.

Alongside his father and teammates, Sam Hoiberg helped Nebraska reach uncharted territory. He should cherish this campaign for the rest of his life. Right now, though, he is likely harping on his Sweet Sixteen shortcomings.

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska basketball make crucial misstep late

You have probably been waiting for me to get to the instantly infamous four-man debacle. Trailing 71-68 with just under a minute remaining in the game, the Cornhuskers desperately needed a stop. Instead of operating with a level of urgency that matched the team's dire situation, Nebraska came onto the court with just four players. Iowa forward and purveyor of March mayhem Alvaro Folgueiras broke loose for a layup and drew a foul.

Yikes. Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg accepted accountability for the miscommunication. Some fans will argue that the officials should have informed the team that it was shorthanded, but they typically only count when there are too many guys on the floor. This scenario is quite uncommon, so it is hard to evaluate it through the referee's lens. One thing is clear, however: Hoiberg needs to be more aware.

Nebraska basketball achieved too much to have its season end on an inexcusable gaffe. The game was already slipping out of reach, but the tenacious Huskers deserved to go out fighting. They did not even give themselves a chance on this critical play.

This squad did not lose because of one slip-up. Nebraska went five minutes without a field goal, shot just 41 percent from the field and allowed Iowa to shoot 52 percent from the floor and 43 percent from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers led 80 percent of the contest and are still exiting The Big Dance. They made a number of missteps in the Toyota Center.

But the head coach will inevitably receive a decent chunk of blame for his team's lack of preparation. In fitting fashion, a momentous Nebraska campaign is capped off by a cruel gut-punch. Lincoln will need to recover from this one before it can look back on the year with satisfaction.