St. John's basketball will be facing off against Duke in the Sweet 16, and there's no doubt that both teams will battle for a chance to advance to the Elite 8. Of course, they don't want their minds to be on the game the entire week, and Zuby Ejiofor made sure to put a smile on his teammates' faces ahead of the game.

Ejiofor partnered with the jewelry brand GLD to get his teammates iced-out chains before the Sweet 16, and everyone seemed to be excited about the gifts.

Zuby got the boys iced up before the Sweet 16 game vs Duke #SJUBB pic.twitter.com/0Web6GhOPM — Talkin' Johnnies (@TalkinJohnnies) March 27, 2026

They always say if you look good, you play good, and that could give St. John's a confidence boost ahead of a tough matchup. Ejiofor is going to have his hands full with Cameron Boozer, one of the better players in college basketball this season, and he has been dominating in the tournament so far.

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Head coach Rick Pitino is already predicting how Duke will use him in the matchup.

“Well what they're doing is they are playing him a lot at the point guard,” Pitino said. “And they have the guard set a screen, trying to cause a switch. Then you are stuck with a one or a two, trying to defend him. And that's not easy to do. Picture Charles Barkley coming down the lane on you.”

If that's what's waiting for St. John's in the Sweet 16, it could be a long game for them, but they're also a well-coached team with a lot of talent. Pitino will have his group ready for whatever comes their way.