Arkansas coach John Calipari did not need four minutes to clap back, albeit in a subtle way, at Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

Pope recently went on a four-minute monologue on his radio show to stress how the No. 7 Wildcats have improved since he replaced Calipari. They were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after losing to Iowa State.

“We actually have a higher winning percentage in the last two (years) than we did in the four preceding (years). Barely, but a higher winning percentage,” said Pope, who has a 46-26 record with Kentucky.

The Wildcats had an 80-46 record in Calipari's last four years with the program. They failed to advance past the second round in three appearances in that stretch.

Following the No. 4 Razorbacks' defeat to top-seeded Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, Calipari appeared to take a shot at Pope.

“We're all on the same boat right now,” said Calipari in the postgame conference.

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“How about this, you had no recruits, you had no idea who's coming back, you don't have the money you had a year ago. You do not. Now, all of a sudden, you're trying to keep guys, figure out who else out there wants to come, and who wants to start a bidding war, which we wouldn't be involved in.”

"There are a lot of people who have no recruits, you have idea who's coming back, you don't have the money you had a year ago." John Calipari very clearly taking a jab at Kentucky… We knew, win or lose, he was going to try to take shots at Kentucky after Mark Pope said what he… pic.twitter.com/kZxX5daVbr — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) March 27, 2026

After a storied run at Kentucky, including winning the national title in 2012, Calipari left in 2024 and signed with Arkansas on a five-year deal worth $7 million per season. He has a 50-22 record with the Razorbacks.

The 67-year-old coach had a 410–123 record in 15 years with the Wildcats. Calipari is credited with molding NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Herro, John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins, just to name a few.