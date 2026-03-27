With Opening Day now in the rearview mirror, the 2026 MLB season is officially underway. Three newcomers to the league made sure MLB's latest iteration started off with a bang.

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge, Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt all went yard in their MLB debuts. It's the first time in league history that three different players hit a home run in their respective debuts, via OptaSTATS.

The fact it was Opening Day makes that feat much easier. It isn't often that three highly touted prospects make their MLB debut at the same time outside of the first game of the year. Still, the fact that no trio had all homered before the 2026 campaign speaks for itself.

Murakami doesn't technically fall into the prospect category, as he signed with the White Sox in free agency after spending eight years in Nippon Professional Baseball. His debut in Chicago ended with a lopsided 14-2 loss. But at least his power potential seems legit.

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Benge earned the Mets' starting right field job out of spring training. He proved why in game one. In a 11-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Benge went 1-of-3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored alongside the home run. New York will be expecting strong production from their top prospect all season.

As will the Cardinals with Wetherholt. St. Louis is in the midst of a rebuild, but their foundation will be led by the second baseman. He even led them to a 9-7 Opening Day win over the Tampa Bay Rays with his home run and a sacrifice fly. All season, the Cardinals offense will be driven by Wetherholt.

The White Sox, Mets and Cardinals will be keeping an eye on all three players throughout the season. It was hard to miss them on Opening Day.