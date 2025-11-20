The No. 4 Arizona basketball continues its fiery start to the 2025-26 season, as the Wildcats remain undefeated after taking down the No. 3 UConn Huskies at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on Wednesday night.

It was another huge statement victory for Tommy Lloyd's squad that improved to 5-0 overall. Three of their five victims so far are ranked opponents.

Apart from the Huskies, the other Top 25 wins of the Wildcats this season came at the expense of then-No No. 3 and reigning national champions Florida Gators and then-No. 15 UCLA Bruins.

However, both wins against the Gators and the Bruins were in neutral locations, so Arizona's success in Storrs was its first victory against a Top 25 opponent in a true road game. That should bolster even more the resume that the Wildcats are building this season.

Arizona basketball's latest win has also sparked lots of reactions from people online.

“Arizona has a win over the defending national champions, a Top 15 UCLA team and now UConn in Storrs — and all of them are away from McKale Center. What a start for the Wildcats,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Can’t believe Arizona held on to beat a surging UConn at home in a raucous environment. In college basketball, where big wins matter more than “quality losses” (looking at you, CFB…) Arizona has already put together a hell of resume 5 games in to the season,” another one said.

Article Continues Below

Via a different comment: “Arizona has beaten #3 Florida, #15 UCLA, and now #3 UConn on the road. Best team in the country. With the best PG in the country.Bear down 🧸🔻”

From another poster: “Big 12 IS THE BEST BASKETBALL CONFERENCE IN THE COUNTRY”

“Arizona is dangerous this season,” chimed in a different social media user.

Although Dan Hurley's UConn was down a key player with starting center Tarris Reed Jr. sitting out the Arizona game with an ankle injury, it shouldn't take away much from the Wildcats' victory.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona basketball with 21 points while Koa Peat had 16 points and 12 boards for Arizona that next plays the Denver Pioneers at home on Nov. 24.