Arizona basketball is adding a talented big man from Senegal. Tommy Lloyd's program got the commitment of 6-foot-11 forward Sidi Gueye, per ESPN. Gueye previously played for Real Madrid in Spain.

The forward is seen as one of the top international basketball prospects available this year.

“Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is one of the top coaches in college, and he has coached many international players before,” Gueye said. “He made me feel comfortable and showed me how I can improve and produce in his system.”

Gueye is known as a lockdown defender in Europe. He joins an Arizona basketball program that is looking to win the Big 12 conference next season.

The center believes playing in Spain has helped him.

“To play for Real Madrid was amazing,” Gueye added. “They are a great organization and have helped me so much in my basketball development. It is exciting to go to the United States for college, and so many more top players are coming over, making the decision easier. I wanted to continue to get better, and college seemed like a good next step.”

Arizona finished the 2024-25 season in March Madness, losing to Duke in the NCAA tournament.

Sidi Gueye is one of several new faces for Arizona

Gueye is one of several new faces coming to Arizona next season. The Wildcats have the pledge of LeBron James' son Bryce, along with at least three other freshmen.

The new Arizona basketball big man joins several other international players on the roster. Gueye loves that.

“It will help a lot,” Gueye added. “They have had Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Benn Mathurin, and many other international players, which helps to see others have done the same journey. I am excited to meet my new teammates and become close as a team.”

Arizona basketball fans are surely excited to see what their new big man can do.