Arizona just moved to 16-0 on the season with an 86-73 victory over TCU. Arizona has proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat in the nation and has dominated its opponents. TCU attempted a more physical style of play in the game against Arizona in an attempt to slow them down, and after the win, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd spoke of that style of play.

“We're built for it. Bring it on. If teams want to play physical with us, we will be physical back. Our guys probably have to figure out how to find a few more advantages with that physicality. We had great officials today. We're not going to sit and beg for foul calls. That's how it goes. On the road, that's how it goes sometimes. The other team plays spirited and you maybe have a few calls you wish go your way, but they don't. That's called reality and you deal with it. You don't whine and complain about it,” Lloyd said after the game, according to Jason Scheer of 247Sports.

TCU played physical, especially in the paint, resulting in 21 personal fouls for Arizona and 16 for the Horned Frogs. Lloyd welcomed that type of play.

“This is great and it's exactly what we need,” the Arizona coach remarked. “We don't have hubris, we understand these games are going to be hard. We don't expect to come in here and have a 20-point lead build into a 40-point lead. That's just not how it goes.

TCU attempts to dominate on the interior and force Arizona to use the guards to score. Still, forward Koa Peat still had 20 points, while Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, and Anthony Dell'Orso combined for 40 points from their guard spots.

“We made seven threes,” Lloyd said about the change in play. “That's not crazy, it's pretty much an average night. Good percentage. We got some free-throws and finished some layups. I thought the times we bogged down a little bit we got the ball in the paint and didn't deliver. We had a stretch there in the first half where maybe shot selection and decision making dipped a bit, but our guys were able to reel it back in.”

Arizona hit seven of 16 shots from deep, with Dell'Orso leading the way, going three for six from deep. Meanwhile, they also won the rebounding battle, out-rebounding TCU 38-32.

Arizona is the top team in the nation currently. They return to the court on Wednesday night to host in-state rival Arizona State.