It appears Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders will eventually depart this offseason, as rumors claim the organization is fielding trade offers. On Friday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport explained why Crosby could be traded before the March 9 legal tampering window opens for free agency.

During a segment of “The Insiders,” Rapoport of the NFL Network claimed that potentially interested teams want to know how much money and draft capital they may have to allocate towards a trade for the 28-year-old edge rusher. Essentially, finalizing a trade before free agency begins ensures Crosby's possible new team knows how much cap space they have after the deal is finalized.

“I would say similar to AJ Brown, the teams involved [in trade talks for Maxx Crosby] would like some certainty, knowing, is Maxx Crosby gonna be on my team?” said Rapoport. “What money and picks do I have allocated, obviously, to the biggest names we are discussing? Could [Crosby and Brown] be dealt before Sunday?”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The future and home of Maxx Crosby hangs in the balance… pic.twitter.com/BkwUQ0wk3r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2026

The popular NFL Insider named the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens as two teams interested in possibly trading for the seven-year veteran. Rumors have claimed the Raiders want a first-round pick plus some additional assets in a potential deal. Maybe something similar to what the Cowboys received in their trade, sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Crosby has been one of the most consistent edge rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019. Despite dealing with knee injuries the past two seasons, the five-time Pro Bowler still managed to play 15 out of 17 games in the 2025-26 campaign. He ended last season with 73 combined tackles (45 solo), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.