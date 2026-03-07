PHOENIX– Before his usual pregame press conference, Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott addressed the Dillon Brooks DUI situation as an opening statement.

“I know you're going to have questions about the Dillon event last night. That's why we sent out the statement. We're going to continue, I'm going to continue to refer to the statement,” Ott explained.

“My focus here is on a back-to-back. We obviously didn't play great last night. All of our energy and focus is gonna be moving forward and trying to win tonight.”

The Suns are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Although the 105-103 score indicated something different, it was one of the worst of the season.

Meanwhile, Brooks has missed time with the Suns due to a fractured left hand. His presence out on the floor is missed. The scoring, assertiveness, and his willingness to create energy at any cost have been missed.

Jordan Ott sees the Suns not focusing on Dillon Brooks DUI

Article Continues Below

As Ott said, he will refer to the team's statement regarding the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement reads, courtesy of AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

Even though it could be a looming talking point for at least Friday's game, Ott isn't letting that be a distraction.

“This is the NBA. There’s a lot of these nights,” he said.

He went on to explain that it matched up with the nearly fully healthy New Orleans Pelicans roster. No matter the game script or how anything in the game itself unfolds, all the conversation might center on Brooks's DUI in the short term.