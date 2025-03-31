The Arizona Wildcats recently picked up a major recruiting win with the commitment of five-star prospect Koa Peat. And now it appears that they are one of the favorites for yet another five-star recruit. Class of 2025 five-star recruit Brayden Burries has narrowed his list of schools down to five with Arizona being one of the final choices, as per Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY.

Brayden Burries is considered a top recruit and would join an already intriguing incoming freshman class at Arizona. Among Burries' other final choices for where he wants to play college basketball are Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and USC. USC would be closest to home for the Southern California native.

Both Alabama and Tennessee are among the top college basketball programs in the country with both teams in the SEC and having reached the Elite Eight this season.

Should Burries choose Arizona, he will join Peat, as well as two other commitments, one of whom is Bryce James, the younger son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Four-star prospect Dwayne Aristode is the other member of the Wildcats 2025 recruiting class.

Burries has recently completed his senior year at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, CA. He was also selected to participate in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

It's been a year of accolades for Burries who led Roosevelt to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section championship, a CIF State SoCal Regional title and finally a CIF State Open Division title. He was also named the Gatorade California Player of the Year and was finalist of the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

This past season, Arizona reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. This was also Tommy Lloyd's fourth season as head coach. He has never failed to make the NCAA Tournament since taking the helm in 2021.