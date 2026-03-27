The Buffalo Bills are still making moves throughout the offseason to improve their team, and that also involves bringing back some of their key players. The recent player they re-signed was safety Damar Hamlin, as he agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Hamlin didn't see much time on the field in 2025 after he suffered a pectoral injury that forced him to go on injured reserve in October 2025. He appeared in five games last season and recorded one tackle as a depth player. The season before, he was a starter for the team and made an impact in the secondary.

Since being drafted by the Bills in 2021, Hamlin has totaled 185 tackles, nine passes defensed, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

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It's uncertain what his role will be with the Bills next season, but he'll be competing in a safety room that includes Cole Bishop, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone and Sam Franklin Jr.

Hamlin is known around the league for the collapse on the field that he suffered in 2o23 when the Bills were facing the Cincinnati Bengals. It was described as commotio cordis, where a blow to the chest can cause cardiac arrest. Hamlin was able to recover from the incident, and he's done community work around his incident, informing others about the condition.

It's been a blessing to see Hamlin still be able to play the game, and he's probably been an inspiration for many around the world. The hope is that he continues to make an impact on the field for the Bills, as they've made a few changes to the team over the past few seasons.