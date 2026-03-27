The Los Angeles Angels started their season with a 3-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros, thanks in part to a Mike Trout home run. It was the first opening day shutout win for the team in 49 years, according to Swilly from Jomboy Media.

“The Angels get an Opening Day shutout win for the first time since their 2012 win vs the Kansas City Royals. It's their first Opening Day shutout win on the ROAD since 1977 vs the Seattle Mariners,” Swilly wrote on X.

Trout got things going with his home run, giving the Halos a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning. Later, Oswald Peraza clipped an RBI single in the eighth inning. Nolan Schanuel gave them insurance with a solo home run in the ninth to finish the scoring. On the mound, Jose Soriano tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits. The Angels used three pitchers to set up Jordan Romano, who shut the door down in the ninth.

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It was a big win that could have gone the other way had Yordan Alvarez's home run not been called back due to a strange rule. But the Angels persevered.

It was a welcome surprise for the Angels and their fans. Not many are expecting the Angels to make much noise this season. But getting the shutout win against their divisional rivals was one of the best ways to start the season for the Halos. After the Opening Day win, the Angels will continue their series with the Astros on Friday with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound.