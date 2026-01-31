Arizona basketball outlasted BYU and AJ Dybantsa four days ago to stay at No. 1. Now the Wildcats added a new school accolade by beating rival Arizona State Saturday.

Arizona dismantled its in-state rivals 87-74 at Tempe. But the win catapults the ‘Cats into the school record books:

Arizona stays PERFECT 🐻⬇️ A 22-0 start marks their best in program history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GX72zmEbjN — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 31, 2026

This is the same program that delivered Mike Bibby to the NBA during Arizona's 1997 national championship run. Plus witnessed the late Lute Olson win 589 total games at Tucson. In addition to Bibby, names like Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson and DeAndre Ayton starred in the Arizona uniform.

Now Tommy Lloyd is leading the nation's top-ranked team — plus the last Power Conference unbeaten team left.

Is Arizona bound to produce All-Americans during hot start?

Article Continues Below

Here's what else comes with the territory amid the red-hot Arizona start: The potential Naismith Award winner and whoever earns All-American status.

Lloyd recently endorsed Jaden Bradley for the latter recognition following the BYU win. Bradley emerged as a force on the facilitator end against the Sun Devils — dishing out six assists. He added 10 points in becoming one of five players to reach double figures in scoring.

Freshman Koa Peat, though, is rising as a Naismith contender. Peat led all scorers on Arizona's side with 21 through 33 minutes. Saturday became the fourth time this season Peat surpassed the 20-point mark.

Fellow freshman Brayden Burries, however, is making his own case for the Naismith and All-American status as the leading scorer for the 22-0 team. Burries is averaging 15.2 PPG and dropped 17 on ASU. He's recorded more 20-point outings at seven.

Arizona, meanwhile, is nine victories away from completing the unbeaten regular season ahead of the Big 12 tournament.