Bobby Hurley's job security with the Arizona State Sun Devils might be at risk going into the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Hurley has represented the Sun Devils since 2015, leading the program to three NCAA Tournament berths and one College Basketball Crown appearance. The team has reached 20 or more wins four times throughout his stint, being in the mix of tournament contention on occasion.

However, he finds himself in a tough spot. Last season saw the team make their debut in the Big 12, finishing with an underwhelming 13-20 record. This includes a woeful 4-16 display in conference play, which puts into question his ability to coach the team to more wins against Big 12 squads moving forward.

College basketball analyst Kevin Sweeney published a list of coaches who would be at risk of being on the hot seat this season. He named Hurley as one of them, explaining his reasoning towards why that would be the case.

“Hurley has frequently found his name on lists like this one in recent years but has managed to hang on despite four sub-.500 finishes in the last five seasons. Arizona State is letting him coach into the final year of his contract, a very rare move especially at the high-major level. This job would rank in the bottom tier of the Big 12 as currently constructed, but another rough season would likely signal it’s time for a change in Tempe, Ariz,” Sweeney wrote.

What lies ahead for Bobby Hurley, Arizona State

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Arizona State is prioritizing stability by keeping Bobby Hurley around as they adapt to the Big 12 competition. However, winning will be the top objective as Hurley's job will depend on him succeeding at this point of his coaching stint with the program.

Arizona State averaged 74.1 points per game on offense while conceding 76.8 points per game on defense last season. Four players produced double-digits in scoring with Alston Mason putting up 13.8 points and four assists per contest.

The Sun Devils will prepare for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, having the first four games at home. They host Southern Utah on Nov. 4, Utah Tech on Nov. 9, Gonzaga on Nov. 14, and Georgia State on Nov. 17.