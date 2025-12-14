The New York Knicks (18-7) have done a nice job of winning the games they are supposed to lately, and they did so again after earning a 132-120 NBA Cup Semifinals victory over the injury-hampered Orlando Magic (15-11) on Saturday. The Mike Brown-coached squad is not losing sight of what is important, however. Karl-Anthony Towns was keeping a blue-collar mentality during his postgame interview.

The five-time All-Star center had on a hard hat and wore a construction vest with work boots draped over his shoulder. Unusual outfits and gimmicks are quite commonplace in Las Vegas, but people were curious just the same.

“I’m working double time,” Towns told Chris Haynes after helping the Knicks advance to Tuesday night's NBA Cup championship matchup. “I'm about to go work on the roads in New York.”

“I’m working double time. I'm about to go work on the roads in New York." Karl Anthony-Towns on the inspiration behind his outfit 😂 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/alCTUqhpcV https://t.co/3Vwcmi6fJo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

The three-time All-NBA Third-Team selection was certainly working hard inside T-Mobile Arena. Although much of the focus was on teammate Jalen Brunson and Magic guard Jalen Suggs — each scored 25 points in first half — Towns made a huge impact in the much-anticipated contest.

The 30-year-old big man posted 29 points, eight rebounds, one block and one steal, while shooting 9-of-11 from the field. He beautifully complimented Brunson, who erupted for 40 points. OG Anunoby added 24 points and three steals. When the Knicks' core players excel, this team is incredibly difficult to beat. New York has won five straight and nine of its last 10.

While fans are certainly pleased to see Brown's tenure as head coach begin on a prosperous note, anything less than an NBA Finals appearance would be considered a failure. Karl-Anthony Towns' attire hammers home that point (pun intended).

The Knickerbockers must not allow themselves to get too excited about competing for the NBA Cup. They are here to build something truly special, and it will take several more months to complete.