For the second consecutive season, Arizona State basketball head coach Bobby Hurley will be watching the NCAA tournament from home.

After Arizona State basketball brought back Hurley, he had a chance to see how elite the Big 12 conference is. Following a 4-16 record in conference play, it might be the most balanced conference in the country.

However, there is one team in particular that caught Hurley's eye when the Sun Devils played them in Tempe.

“I really like Houston just because of the way they guard,” Hurley said via Michelle Gardner of AZCentral.com. “They are really tough and can grind you down.”

Houston is certainly one of the toughest teams in the country. They won the Big 12 regular season and conference championship with ease.

As a result, their efforts resulted in them securing a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Head coach Kelvin Sampson has one of the toughest groups in the country. They emphasize defense but have legitimate scorers who can punish opposing defenses at all three levels.

Houston basketball suffered a tragic Sweet 16 loss to Duke last season. It's clear that was a motivating factor for this season. There's been an increased controlled aggression.

The 80-65 loss that Arizona State basketball endured shows how much the Cougars controlled the game.

Arizona State basketball HC Bobby Hurley sees Houston winning it all

Although Houston is the favorite for Hurley to win it all, there is a dark horse team team. They happen to be in the Big 12 as well and have a three-seed entering the tournament.

That team? Texas Tech. Hurley elaborated on the Red Raiders' excellence.

“I really like Texas Tech,” he said. “They're a 3 seed so everyone knows it is a very good team.

“J.T. Toppin is a handful.”

The latter put on a show against the Sun Devils this season. In their first matchup, Toppin put up 41 points, and then in 25 when the Red Raiders traveled to Tempe.

Either way, Hurley will have a chance to dissect how these teams have been so dominant and consistent. Despite Arizona State basketball giving the latter another extension, time might be ticking.

Two consecutive seasons of missing the tournament are not a good look. Even in a stronger Big 12 conference, it puts more pressure on Hurley to perform.

No matter what, this can be a retooling time for the program. A 4-16 conference record is something they will remember for quite a while. Still, seeing how a team like Houston could win the whole thing could be in the Sun Devils' favor next season.