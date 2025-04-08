Arizona State basketball is losing a veteran guard to the transfer portal for the second time. The Sun Devils are coming off a difficult first season in the Big 12 under head coach Bobby Hurley. The year's team finished the season 13-20 and 4-16 in conference play. Hurley is in his tenth season in Tempe and looking to have a significant bounce-back season amid a two-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Sun Devils' uneven year was highlighted by the dismissal of star guard BJ Freeman later in the season.

Players are ultimately entering and leaving the program during this transfer portal period, including Austin Nunez. According to On3sports College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos, the junior guard is putting his name in the portal for the third time in his career. This is the second time Nunez is leaving Tempe.

Arizona State basketball is going through a significant overhaul this season

The Sun Devils already have seven players whose names are in the portal. The headline departure was freshman star guard Joson Sanon, who is now with St. John's. Arizona State basketball will also be losing its three leading scorers this offseason. So far, Hurley has added two players through the portal, Maurice Odom and Marcus Adams Jr., and many are likely set to come.

Hurley has made it to the NCAA Tournament in three out of his ten years with the program and has yet to make it past the first round. The Big 12 is a stronger league than the Pac 12, with plenty of historic programs. Houston has largely dominated the conference over the past two years, but there is plenty of room for a new contender to emerge. Arizona State basketball will ultimately need to make savvy moves in the portal over these next few weeks to make itself relevant again.