The New York Knicks have a coaching search on their hands this offseason after making the surprise decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau had been with the Knicks for five seasons, and the team went to playoffs in four of those years. They also made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years this season. Thibodeau is still out, and Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari has been mentioned as a potential target for New York.

John Calipari is one of the best coaches in college basketball, so it was reasonable for some people to wonder if he might be interested in the opening with the Knicks. After all, he did coach the Brooklyn Nets (then New Jersey Nets) back in the 1990s. Calipari is not interested in leaving the Arkansas basketball team, however.

“I’ve been at Arkansas one year. People are totally committed and committed to me, personally,” Calipari said during an appearance on the Golic and Golic Show. “I’m coaching at Arkansas.”

Calipari isn't going to be the one who replaces Tom Thibodeau, but he knows that the job is an attractive one for a lot of people. It's not the right fit for him, but he recognizes that it is still an outstanding opportunity.

“They have a great organization, they got a terrific team,” he continued. “But it’s not for everybody, now. You guys know, coaching the Knicks is like coaching — there’s some college teams, I would say, not for everybody, and that one isn’t for everybody. But you have everything you need to win, and you have New York City. So, someone’s going to get a hell of a job.”

Before the 2024-25 season, Calipari made a surprising move as he left Kentucky to be the head coach at Arkansas, so it would be a shock to see him make another big move this offseason. He is satisfied with his current position with the Razorbacks.

Calipari just finished up his first season at Arkansas a couple of months ago, and it was a promising one. After a slow start, the Razorbacks came into form and started to play their best basketball at the right time. They ended up earning a bid into the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed, and they made a lot of noise. Arkansas pulled off a big upset over two-seed St. John's and found themselves just minutes away from getting to the Elite Eight. The Razorbacks blew a 13-point lead with under five minutes to go against Texas Tech, however, and then they lost in overtime.

The ending to last season was painful for John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team, but the future is still looking bright.