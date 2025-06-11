It's been about over a week since the New York Knicks made the decision to fire Tom Thibodeau after he helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals. Thibodeau has finally broken his silence since his departure, and recently thanked the fans and players in a full-page ad.

“To the best city in the world with the best fans in the world: Thank you. When I was hired in 2020, I said this was my dream job. I am grateful that dream became a reality,” Thibodeau said. “Thank you to our players and coaching staff who gave everything they had, and to everyone who makes this franchise special. I am proud of everything we accomplished together, including four playoff appearances and this year's run to the Eastern Conference finals-our first in 25 years.

“And to the fans, thank you for believing in me and embracing me from day one. Watching you support our team, and seeing the Garden ignite with that incomparable Knicks energy, is something I will never forget.”

Thibodeau has been one of the most successful head coaches for the Knicks, and many thought that he would have a chance to run it back with the group next season. At the same time, there were some flaws in Thibodeau's coaching, and the organization must feel like they can get a better option to lead the team.

As of now, the Knicks are on the search to find a new coach, but their current strategy isn't working. They've requested permission to speak with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, but were denied by all three.

It'll also be interesting to see where Thibodeau goes next, since there aren't any current coaching vacancies besides the Knicks. He could either wait until one opens, or he could join somebody's coaching staff.