The bubble is heating up in college basketball as the NCAA Tournament approaches, and there are still plenty of clashes throughout conference play that will help finalize the bracket in March.

One of those big games will be played on Wednesday night when Arkansas takes on Texas in Fayetteville. Both teams are sitting at 16-11 and are right on the edge of the NCAA Tournament cut line, so this massive SEC clash means a lot to both teams.

Unfortunately, Arkansas will have to get the win at home without one of its best players. Forward Adou Thiero is out for the game with an undisclosed injury, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Thiero is Arkansas' leading scorer at 15.6 points per game and is one of its best threats on the interior, so this would be a massive loss if he is unable to go in this one. The Razorbacks are already playing without star guard Boogie Fland, who is out for the season, so they will be extremely shorthanded for this one.

Despite the injury issues, Arkansas has been playing some of its best basketball of the season of late. Calipari and company pulled off a huge upset of Missouri on Saturday and have played a handful of very close games against some of the best teams in the nation in the month of February.

On the defensive end of the floor, Thiero would have likely spent some time on star freshman Tre Johnson. The potential lottery pick is averaging more than 20 points per game for the Longhorns in his first season at the college level, so the Arkansas defense will have its hands full with him on Wednesday night.

Without Thiero in the lineup, look for guards D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis to get a ton of usage for this Arkansas basketball team on the offensive end. Big man Zvonimir Ivisic should also see plenty of looks without Thiero on the floor.