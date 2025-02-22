Hello friends, and welcome to an impromptu and previously unscheduled edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! This is a no frills update, one without an extended intro or an And One! prediction posted near the bottom of the page. Instead, let's just dive right into the latest set of projections before games tip-off on this Saturday that is loaded with matchups that have major Bracketology implications.

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Alabama Crimson Tide (Midwest Region), Florida Gators (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: Atlantic 10 (2), ACC (4), Big 12 (8), Big East (4), Big Ten (10), Mountain West (3), SEC (12), WCC (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Nebraska, West Virginia, Ohio State, Vanderbilt

Last Four In: San Diego State, Wake Forest, VCU, Oklahoma

First Four Out: Arkansas, Georgia, SMU, Boise State

Next Four Out: North Carolina, Xavier, Villanova, TCU

Ten Most Intriguing Games of the Day

Tennessee at Texas A&M – ESPN, Noon ET

Oregon at Wisconsin – FOX, Noon ET

Iowa State at Houston – ESPN, 2 PM ET

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – SEC Network, 3:30 PM ET

Kentucky at Alabama – ESPN, 6 PM ET

Duke vs. Illinois – FOX, 8 PM ET

Missouri at Arkansas – ESPN, 8 PM ET

San Diego State at Utah State – CBS Sports, 8 PM ET

Saint Mary's at Gonzaga – ESPN2, 8 PM ET

BYU at Arizona – ESPN, 10 PM ET

Make sure to come back on Thursday February 27th for an updated set of Bracketology projections, which will include an extended look at the Bubble Watch with just a couple of weeks remaining before Selection Sunday. Also, make sure to check out how my Bracketology projections stack up with all of the rest of the Bracketologists out there on the Bracket Project's Bracket Matrix!