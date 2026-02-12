John Calipari is still getting his feet wet in year two at Arkansas, but he still has the Razorbacks in a strong position in the SEC race with about three weeks left to go in the regular season. Arkansas is coming off of a dominant 91-62 road win against LSU that got it to 18-6 on the season and 8-3 in SEC play, just a game back of the conference-leading Florida Gators.

While it seems that the Razorbacks are in a strong position to contend for the league title, Calipari knows that it's easier said than done. With a challenging stretch of schedule coming up for the Razorbacks, the legendary head coach gave a murky forecast for how his team may fare over the rest of the regular season, via Jonathan Wagner of On3 Sports.

“We go from here, we’ve got seven games. We could lose all seven,” Calipari said. “They’re all the top of our league. And now, we’ll see if we’re getting better. Maybe we get healthy now.”

Calipari isn't overlooking anyone left on the Arkansas schedule because there simply isn't anyone that can be overlooked. The Razorbacks still have games left against Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Texas, all of whom are projected NCAA Tournament teams at this point. They also have two games coming up against Missouri, who is right on the March Madness bubble at the moment.

Despite the tough stretch ahead, there is reason to believe Arkansas may be improving and peaking at the right time. First, Calipari's squad did just that last season, playing its best basketball heading into March and making a run to the Sweet 16. This year's team is led by a pair of freshmen in Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, so there should be optimism that this team can round into form.

That Florida game sticks out as a big one, and it could be Arkansas' ticket to a share of the regular season SEC crown. It won't be easy, as the Gators are one of the hottest teams in the entire country at the moment, but that represents a big chance for Calipari's squad to make a major statement heading into March.