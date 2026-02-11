Arkansas basketball delivered one of its most complete performances of the season Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. With the SEC basketball standings tightening, the No. 21 Razorbacks controlled both tempo and toughness in a decisive 91-62 win over LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Despite being short-handed, Arkansas executed efficiently on both ends of the floor. The Razorbacks dictated pace early, defended with physicality, and limited LSU’s scoring runs before the game ever tightened.

WholeHogSports.com shared a video on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account from head coach John Calipari’s postgame press conference, highlighting the head coach’s emphasis on rebounding and mentality.

Trevon Brazile had a double-double Tuesday in Arkansas' win over LSU. Coach John Calipari said when Brazile is getting rebounds, his team is "different."

Calipari credited forward Trevon Brazile as the key difference-maker. The veteran finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 37 minutes, providing consistent energy and interior presence.

“It makes us different. And for him, it's a mindset. You walk into the game knowing how you're going to play. Doesn't mean you make every shot, but I'm going to play so hard and I'm going to play rough and I'm going to go get rebounds.”

Brazile’s impact stood out even though LSU held a 43-36 rebounding edge overall. His effort, particularly on contested boards and defensive rotations, shifted momentum and reinforced Arkansas’ identity.

Calipari expanded on the mentality he expects, indirectly challenging others to prioritize toughness over scoring.

“But when you have a player who can rebound, but the only thing that moves his boat is his offense, he not going to rebound the way he should. We have a couple of those. The only thing that moves him is making a basket versus I'm going to go get 15 rebounds and be an absolute beast.”

With DJ Wagner and Karter Knox sidelined, the matchup between Arkansas and LSU underscored a blueprint built on physical rebounding and defensive intensity. The Razorbacks now return to Fayetteville to prepare for Auburn, carrying momentum and a clear message from Calipari that postseason identity in the SEC starts with toughness, not shot totals.