Arkansas has been one of the bigger mysteries of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, possessing the talent to surprise people in the 2025 NCAA Tournament while also lacking the consistency to earn serious title consideration. Well, this enigma just got even more interesting.

Former two-time ACC Coach of the Year and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg revealed on air that Razorbacks head coach John Calipari expects guard Boogie Fland to return for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, via Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. The highly touted freshman has missed the last two months of action after undergoing thumb surgery and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

He is cleared to practice now, however, and will have the chance to do what so many young players strive for: Compete in March Madness. Fland was Arkansas' second-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game at the time of his injury. He is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field but boasts the speed, playmaking skills (5.7 assists) and quick hands to provide a sizable impact for the Razorbacks.

This is big news for the program, and the manner in which it was conveyed was quite interesting. Greenberg said that Calipari texted him the Fland update. The 2012 national champion is perfectly aware of where his team stands at the moment and wants everyone to hear this news before Selection Sunday.

How does the Boogie Fland news affect NCAA Tournament for Arkansas?

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Arkansas as one of his last four byes in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as of March 15, but Calipari is not taking any chances. By relaying Fland's forthcoming return to Greenberg, he is forcing the selection committee to think twice about potentially omitting Arkansas from the field.

That seemed unlikely to happen regardless, given the squad's wins over Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas, but this development could secure the Razorbacks a table at the Big Dance. Beyond the influence that a healthy Boogie Fland can have on Sunday, his presence could allow Arkansas basketball to improve one of its weaknesses.

The Razorbacks shoot only 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, which can make it hard to overcome big deficits (their near-comeback win versus Ole Miss notwithstanding). Despite an overall poor field goal percentage, Fland knocks down 36.5 percent of his attempts from distance. He could also disrupt opposing guards on defense with his 1.5 steals per contest.

Simply put, Arkansas is dangerous if Fland is at or close to his best. Unfortunately, fans will not know how the McDonald's All-American responds to the lengthy hiatus, putting them in an unenviable position when it comes time to fill out the brackets. But it is obvious John Calipari is ecstatic about this positive prognosis.