Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard is tipping his cap to the Arkansas basketball team. Ole Miss was able to push past Arkansas in the SEC conference tournament, but Beard believes the Razorbacks are dangerous.

“A lot of respect for the opponent. Hall of Fame coach. All 7 of those guys could be draft picks… Or play in the NBA,” Beard said, per Hit that Line Arkansas.

Beard didn't stop there. He asserts that Arkansas basketball could win games in the NCAA tournament. The Razorbacks are led by national champion coach John Calipari. Calipari is in his first season in Fayetteville.

“We consider this one of the best wins of the season… They have second weekend NCAA tournament written all over them,” Beard added.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas in the conference tournament, 83-80, on Thursday. The Rebels move on to the SEC tournament quarterfinals, where they now play Auburn on Friday.

Arkansas is looking for a NCAA tournament berth this season

Calipari left Kentucky last year to join the Razorbacks. He was able to bring over several of his blue chip prospects with him, including guard Boogie Fland.

It's been an up and down season for Calipari and his young squad. Heading into the conference tournament, Arkansas was able to win eight conference games in the regular season.

Arkansas nearly pulled off the victory over Ole Miss Thursday, but a late three pointer by the Rebels made the difference in the game. With the loss, Arkansas basketball is now 5-10 in quadrant 1 games this year.

“I think they're disappointed,” Razorbacks coach Calipari said, per Whole Hog Sports. “They wanted to win this game.”

Calipari also made his case to the tournament committee after the team's loss.

“Hopefully we've done enough and done enough in this league,” the coach added. “You're playing the [top teams in the nation]. You’re doing the things that we've done. I think we've proven it.

“I'm not in the room. I don't know what's happening around the country because I haven't watched. I don't have any idea who's doing what right now. I was focusing on this game.”

Selection Sunday is almost here. Arkansas basketball will soon find out if it is in the field. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi says that the Razorbacks are in.