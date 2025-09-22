When the news broke that Bruce Pearl would be retiring as Auburn basketball head coach with a little more than a month before the new campaign begins, most people jumped to one conclusion: He is running for senator. Well, as another recently retired and colorful collegiate sports figure often said, “Not so fast, my friend.”

The four-time SEC Coach of the Year revealed in his filmed retirement announcement and farewell to the program that he is staying put in Auburn and has no plans to enter the Alabama senatorial race, via Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.

“Many of you know that I thought and prayed about maybe running for United States Senate, maybe to be the next great senator from the state of Alabama,” Pearl said (around the 12:00 minute mark). “That would have required leaving Auburn, and instead, the university has given me an opportunity to stay here and be Auburn's senator.

“I need to focus now on being a great husband, being a great father, being the best grandfather I possibly can be. At the same time, as an ambassador at Auburn, I'm going to do everything I can to keep helping Auburn be the very best version of what it possibly can be.”

In this address, Bruce Pearl confirms he is not planning to enter the Alabama senate race in 2026. https://t.co/NSeavsk9gV — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) September 22, 2025

Since the election for former Auburn football HC Tommy Tuberville's vacant seat will not be contested until next November, there is presumably a little time left for Pearl to change his mind and vie for political office if he so chooses. But the 65-year-old made it clear that he is not willing to throw his hat into the ring.

Pearl, who coached the Tigers to their first two Final Four appearances in program history (2019, 2025), expressed his love for the place that he helped build into a celebrated national title contender and consistent force in the SEC. One can see how much the man appreciates the school and fan base, and sacrificing that joy for the endless brutality that permeates Washington D.C. is obviously quite difficult.

Article Continues Below

Fans will surely acknowledge Pearl's loyalty, as he embraces his new role as special assistant to the athletics director. What they may not take kindly to, however, is the manner in which he is leaving his post as head coach.

Bruce Pearl sends Auburn basketball into a new era

Stepping away at this time of the year is not fair to those who committed to playing specifically for Bruce Pearl, unless, of course, an understanding was already reached. This is a massive adjustment that will presumably command a considerable amount of media attention for at least the next couple of weeks.

The fact that his son, former associate head coach Steven Pearl, is being named the new HC will only raise more eyebrows. It is important to note that the successor spent the last decade serving various roles for Auburn basketball and was linked to the Murray State job earlier this year, so this is not just some schmuck off the street. Quite the contrary, Pearl is lauded for his defensive expertise, a trait that has come to define the team in recent years.

Nevertheless, the timing of this decision is bothering many people. What cannot be disputed, however, is the impact that Bruce Pearl has had on the team, and the bond he has formed with the city. Apparently, that will remain intact moving forward.