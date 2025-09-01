Lee Corso closed out his legendary run on ESPN’s College GameDay in spectacular fashion, going a perfect 6-for-6 on his final week of college football picks. The longtime analyst’s final episode was marked by his uncanny knack for picking winners, including a few major upsets no one else saw coming.

Corso capped off the weekend by donning the iconic Ohio State Brutus mascot headgear for the last time, picking the No. 4 Buckeyes over No. 1 Texas in a tightly contested 14-7 victory. It was a fitting sendoff for the man who began wearing the headgear back in 1996 and made it his signature move on the show.

Corso didn't miss 🐐

Beyond Ohio State, Corso nailed every other call on the board. He was the only analyst to pick Florida State to upset No. 8 Alabama, a bold choice rooted in his alma mater loyalty. The Seminoles delivered a convincing 31-17 win, proving Corso’s gut instincts still carried weight. He also singled out No. 9 LSU to beat No. 4 Clemson on the road, and the Tigers pulled off a 17-10 victory.

Corso didn’t just pick winners. He saw the details others missed. For Tennessee’s showdown against Syracuse, Corso predicted a dominant performance by the Volunteers’ new quarterback, Joey Aguilar, who helped Tennessee steamroll Syracuse 45-26. He also forecast South Carolina to cover the spread against Virginia Tech, pointing to their standout quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, and earning a 24-11 win for the Gamecocks.

The final nail in Corso’s perfect weekend came with Miami’s narrow 27-24 upset over No. 6 Notre Dame, a pick that went against his usual respect for the Irish. Carving out such a flawless week capped a storied career that began in 1987 on College GameDay and made Corso a beloved figure in college football broadcasting.

His final episode attracted 3.5 million viewers, peaking at 5.1 million, making it the most-watched College GameDay show ever. Fans across the internet celebrated what many called the “Lee Corso Parlay,” hoping the coach sticks around for just a little longer. But one thing’s for sure: he went out on top, proving that even in his last act, Lee Corso’s insight was second to none.

Looking ahead, Corso also predicted the College Football Playoff final four, picking Penn State over Notre Dame and LSU over Clemson, with LSU taking home the national championship. If his final week on air is any indication, folks shouldn’t bet against him.

Lee Corso signed off with style and precision, a legend leaving a perfect mark on college football fandom.