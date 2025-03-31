The Auburn Tigers are back in the NCAA Final Four, and football head coach Hugh Freeze is excited.

Auburn took down the Michigan State Spartans 70-64 in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. With the win, they returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. It also marked the second time in program history that they will play in the round.

Freeze, who was in attendance for the Elite 8 matchup, gave his congrats to men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the squad. He didn't much to say how he feels about the huge tournament win.

“Couldn’t be happier for my friend @coachbrucepearl and @AuburnMBB on this season and advancing to the Final Four. Excited to keep routing them on!!!! WDE 🦅,” Freeze said.

What's next for Auburn Tigers after Elite 8 win

Hugh Freeze will get to enjoy watching the Auburn Tigers take part in the Final Four, where they have a chance to compete for their first national championship.

Two players scored in double-digits for the Tigers. Johni Broome had an injury but returned to the game, finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 10-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Tahaad Pettiford came next with 10 points and three assists, while Miles Kelly provided eight points and six rebounds.

Auburn improved to a 32-5 overall record, having gone 15-3 in SEC Play. They average 83.6 points on 47.8% shooting overall and 36.3% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 14.3 points per game.

The Tigers will prepare for their next matchup in the Final Four at San Antonio, Texas. They face the Florida Gators on April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET.