Auburn basketball watched a gritty display out of star big Johni Broome. The forward fought off a discomforting second half elbow injury, yet returned to lift the Tigers past Michigan State. Broome, though, joined March Madness and NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon in hitting this rare feat.

The Auburn star delivered 25 points with 14 rebounds. And he earned his point production by nailing 76.9% of his field goals. Broome now joins Olajuwon with this mark presented by Jared Berson of ESPN.

“He’s the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984,” Berson shared on X.

Olajuwon became a college basketball legend by helping comprise Houston's famed Phi Slamma Jamma teams that made Final Four runs. Now Broome gets to write his own legendary story in experiencing his first round of four appearance.

Johni Broome delivers ‘absolute cinema' for Auburn

Broome produced thematic moments inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Again, Broome went down in awkward and scary fashion late in the second half. Broome even got seen mouthing the words “I'm done” as he walked off the court gingerly.

But Broome delivered “absolute cinema” in returning then banking a three to put Auburn ahead for good.

Johni Broome. Absolute cinema 🙌 He returns from the locker room to a HUGE ovation and immediately knocks down the triple 👏#MarchMadness @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/pCNSPfCZuV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Broome even slammed down on basket with authority. Which took place before the frightening elbow ailment. He found a lane inside the Spartans' defense and threw down two points.

Broome ended the night as Auburn's top scorer. No other Tigers player hit past 20 points alongside Broome. And Broome let it be known to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that he'll be ready for the Final Four after taking the win.

Auburn is heading to its second Final Four appearance since 2019. That was before Broome became a college athlete. Now he joins the Tigers in earning their chance at bringing back a long-awaited first national title in basketball.