Baylor basketball once drew concerns one month ago following Houston's rout of the Bears. Now Cameron Carr sparked reactions — following an insane dunk versus Arizona State.

Carr began by taking a pass from the corner three-point line. He sprinted toward the hoop, launched himself, extended the basketball out with his right hand…then shook up the glass and Foster Pavilion.

Carr got the arena exploding with loud Bear fans near the 14:50 mark of the second period. His own teammates also were caught in euphoria over the monstrous throwdown.

More important for Baylor, the Bears took the crucial 73-68 win that keep their slim March Madness hopes alive. The Bears improved to 14-13 overall and beat a team in a similar boat as they are.

Cameron Carr sparks multiple online reactions with monster Baylor dunk

Yahoo Sports showed snapshots of the moment Carr took to the air.

Cameron Carr's SLAM had Baylor bench fired up 😮‍💨 (via @BaylorMBB) pic.twitter.com/RPhhfxHbZu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2026

Field of 68 took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to drop an “Oh my God!” caption.

Fans then began pleading to Sportscenter to drop Carr's dunk into the SC Top 10. One fan referred to Carr as a “pure talent” in his post.

“Cameron Carr is pure talent on the court — incredible skills, high basketball IQ, and a guard who always makes an impact. Excited to see him shine at Baylor!” the fan shared.

Baylor is enduring a rather rough 2025-26 season that's seen the Bears fall below expectations. The Bears have faced a fierce gauntlet — including tangling with BYU and AJ Dybantsa a week ago. Arizona and Houston also are gunning for top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Carr, though, gave Bears fans a new reason to jump out of their seats — off his insane leap for the dunk.