BYU and Baylor did more than just engage in one of the best college basketball games of the year on Tuesday night. The Big 12 rivals' two star freshmen, AJ Dybantsa and Tounde Yessoufou, achieved a feat not seen in over a decade during their back-and-forth duel.

Dybantsa and Yessoufou went head-to-head all night in the Cougars' 99-94 victory. Dybantsa led the winning team with 36 points, while Yessoufou topped all scores with 37. In doing so, they became the first pair of opposing true freshmen to score over 35 points in the same game in 12 years, according to college basketball analyst Jared Berson.

AJ Dybantsa's 5th 30+ point game of the season led the way for @BYUMBB tonight 🙌 36 PTS | 14-20 FG | 7 AST https://t.co/ZwbHjzDDld pic.twitter.com/ZuHnExRsoT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 11, 2026

Dybantsa's performance also ties the record for the most 35-point games by a freshman in a single season in NCAA history, according to the Real Sports App. Dybantsa has reached the mark four times in BYU's first 24 games, including two of his last three outings.

Fans were already tuned in to Dybantsa, a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Yessoufou introduced himself to a new audience in the loss. The Benin native has been dynamic all season but has been a victim of Baylor's letdown campaign, preventing him from getting the same shine as Dybantsa.

However, many gave the 19-year-old his flowers after the Tuesday night game, with some calling him the most underrated player in the country.

BYU snaps losing streak with win over Baylor

Yessoufou's effort was valiant in defeat, but Dybantsa led his team to a much-needed victory to snap BYU's four-game skid. The No. 22-ranked Cougars entered the game just 1-5 in their last six games to nearly fall out of the AP Top 25.

Four of BYU's five starters reached double figures, including Robert Wright III, who also dropped a 30-piece to complement Dybantsa. Wright has now reached double digits in his last four games.

While four of BYU's last five losses came against top-15 opponents, the wailing Cougars still desperately needed a victory to remain relevant as the regular season nears its end. The team's recent lull has dropped it to sixth in the competitive Big 12, with it currently projected to enter March Madness as a No. 7 to No. 9 seed.