Duke was offensively relentless in Sunday's blowout win against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils couldn't miss from the field. They shot 64% overall, including 55% from beyond the arc, while converting 83% of their attempts from the free-throw line. They also held the Bears to 37% from the field and 32% from downtown.

Thei offensive efficiency resulted in a points per possession statistic of 1.5, per Jared Berson. It marks the highest PPP posted by any team in an NCAA Tournament game since the 2016 National Semifinals, when Villanova scored 1.52 PPP in a 95-51 win over Oklahoma.

What's next for Duke after win vs. Baylor

It was a strong win for a talented Duke Blue Devils squad, being one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It's also noteworthy when taking into account they beat Baylor, a program that is fresh off of winning a national title in 2021.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor led the way with 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field, including 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Cooper Flagg came next with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Kon Knueppel provided 12 points.

Duke improved to 32-3 on the season, having gone 19-1 in ACC Play. They average 83 points on 48.8% shooting overall and 37.7% from three. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 21.5 points per game.

The 1-seed Blue Devils will prepare for their next matchup in the Sweet 16. They face the winner between the Oregon Ducks and Arizona Wildcats, whose matchup will commence on March 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET.