On Sunday, the Chicago Bears fell to 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season with a frustrating road loss against the NFC North divisional rival Green Bay Packers. Making matters more disappointing for the Bears was the fact that cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has dealt with injury concerns throughout this season, went down with a groin injury during warmups and was unable to play in the contest.

Recently, Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn't sound particularly encouraged about Gordon's status moving forward.

“Ben Johnson said Kyler Gordon's injury ‘didn't look very good' and it's TBD whether they'll have him back this season,” reported Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Gordon is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the Chicago locker room but has been out of the lineup for extended periods of time so far this season, including a recent stint on the injured reserve list.

Article Continues Below

If he were to indeed be out of the lineup for the remainder of the season, the Bears' secondary would have to make up that production by committee.

They didn't do a great job of that on Sunday vs the Packers, giving up several explosive plays to Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense en route to a tough road loss that brought them back down to Earth after their recent winning streak.

Still, the Bears have all of their goals for the 2025 season in front of them, including the chance to knock off the Packers in a rematch in two weeks. Before that, Chicago will first take the field this weekend at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 pm ET.