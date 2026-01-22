The Arizona State Sun Devils stumbled as they fell 75-63 to the West Virginia Mountaineers in a stunning showing at Desert Financial Center. After the game, Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley stated that they all failed, him included, as they could not do much in the loss to the Mountaineers.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley: “We failed, I failed I can’t get through to the team.” pic.twitter.com/xOAdcenIlA — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 22, 2026

Hurley stated that he felt he had failed the team because they were struggling to make free throws, among other issues. Overall, he believed that nothing was working to help the Sun Devils improve.

Arizona State basketball got off to a good start, as they led 37-35 at halftime. However, the cracks began to show soon after, as West Virginia would go on a 40-26 second-half run to seal the game.

Maurice Odom led the Sun Devils with 17 points on 6 of 14 shooting while also committing three turnovers. Likewise, Massamba Dip added 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Noah Meeusen had 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting. But the rest of the team was ineffective, with no one else scoring more than 8 points.

The offense was not terrible, shooting 47.1% from the field, including 33.3% from the triples. However, they shot just 55.6% (10 of 18) from the free-throw line, dropping some valuable chances to add points. Comparatively, the Mountaneers shot 50.9% from the field, including 45.8% from the three-point line. West Virginia also went 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

It was not the first time Hurley admitted fault after a loss, and not the first time he looked despondent after a loss. The loss compounded to what has already been a tumultuous season for the Sun Devils. The loss dropped them to 1-5 in the Big 12 and 10-9 overall. With the Sun Devils in 13th place in the Big 12, there is a lot of work to do if they wish to compete in the NCAA Tournament this season.