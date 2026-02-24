BYU star forward AJ Dybantsa continues to set college basketball records with a historic month of February. While the Cougars have only gone 3-3 thus far in the month, Dybantsa's 29-point outburst against Iowa State has him on pace to post numbers not seen in over three decades.

Through his first six games in February, Dybantsa is averaging 30.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 38.8 minutes per game. No Division I player has averaged those numbers across a full month in the last 30 years, according to Stats Perform.

In his six games this month, AJ Dybantsa of @BYUMBB has averaged 30.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. No other DI player has had such high averages in those three categories over a six-game span over the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/9EtlbzCemL — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 24, 2026

BYU still has two games remaining in February for Dybantsa to reach college basketball greatness. The Cougars face UFC on Tuesday night before wrapping up the month on the road against West Virginia on Feb. 28.

Dybantsa has been an elite scorer and rebounder all season, but his facilitating has come a long way since the beginning of the year. After averaging just 2.28 assists in November, Dybantsa has notched at least four assists in six of his last eight games.

Dybantsa is coming off a near-triple-double effort in BYU's win over No. 6 Iowa State. The star freshman posted 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while playing all 40 minutes in the 79-69 upset triumph.

Dybantsa has been an endless motor in February, resting for only 12 total minutes in BYU's last six games. His only “bad” game in the month came against Colorado, when he posted 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists on 6-for-20 from the floor.

The Boston native's recent surge has many viewing him as the new favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. As the nation's leading scorer, Dybantsa is now in lockstep with Kansas' Darryn Peterson, who continues to receive criticism for compiling injuries affecting his lack of availability.