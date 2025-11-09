The BYU Cougars opened their 2025-26 season with a statement win over Villanova, as freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa delivered 21 points in his college debut. However, the eighth-ranked squad received tough news regarding their backcourt depth before their dominant 98-53 home victory over Holy Cross on Saturday night, with Dybantsa adding 17 points.

Earlier this week, Senior guard Nate Pickens underwent surgery and will miss the entire season. “BYU's Nate Pickens had surgery earlier this week and will miss the 2025-26 season, per release,” CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein posted on X.

The specific type of injury isn't mentioned, but several reports suggest he plans to redshirt and return as a fifth-year senior in the 2026-27 season.

Pickens transferred to BYU after three seasons at UC Riverside, where he appeared in 97 games and averaged 7.2 points per contest. He shot 35.3% from beyond the arc and 74.4% from the free-throw line during his time with the Highlanders.

The 6-foot-3 guard started 31 of 33 games as a junior last season and put up 18 points against BYU on November 8, 2024, showcasing his combo-guard abilities. He was projected as a rotation player who could handle backup point-guard minutes and provide perimeter shooting.

Pickens didn't appear in BYU's exhibition against North Carolina and was ruled out for the season-opening win over Villanova. His absence means Trey Stewart and Jared McGregor will shoulder more backup point-guard responsibilities behind starter Robert Wright.

The injury removes a veteran presence with nearly 100 career games from head coach Kevin Young's backcourt rotation. BYU entered the season ranked No. 8 in the AP preseason poll, marking the highest in program history, and opened with a 71-66 win over Villanova behind Dybantsa's 21-point debut.

Dybantsa continued his strong start in the home opener against Holy Cross. He finished with 17 points as BYU dominated from start to finish. Richie Saunders led all scorers with 20 points, while the Cougars shot 62% from the field and piled up 62 points in the paint in the blowout win.

Who does AJ Dybantsa's game remind you of? 🤔 The No. 1 SC NEXT 100 prospect with 17 PTS on 7-10 FG in BYU's second win of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcWxt5ql29 — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2025

The Cougars will lean on internal options to redistribute the minutes Pickens was expected to receive. If the redshirt plan materializes, BYU regains an experienced combo guard next season, preserving continuity in the perimeter group for their 2026-27 campaign.