Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo called Arkansas “scary” before and after the Spartans' 69-66 thriller at the Breslin Center. The Hall of Fame coach’s comments were more than praise for John Calipari’s Razorbacks squad. They were a reflection of where Izzo believes his own team stands after gutting out a victory that demanded toughness and composure from start to finish.

The No. 22 Spartans improved to 2-0 by outlasting No. 14 Arkansas in a contest defined by defensive grit and second-half adjustments. Freshman Cam Ward led Michigan State with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Coen Carr added 15 points and seven boards. The Spartans grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and turned them into 18 points, a calling card of Izzo’s program.

Despite hitting just one of 14 three-pointers, Michigan State found other ways to win. The Spartans led 66-58 with five minutes left before the Razorbacks stormed back to tie the game at 66 with 1:41 to play. Carson Cooper broke the tie at the line, and Jeremy Fears Jr. followed by drawing a key foul to extend the lead. From there, Michigan State’s defense held firm as Arkansas missed its final three shot attempts.

Arkansas had Michigan State sweating

Article Continues Below

Arkansas freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas each scored 16 points, showing flashes of the star potential that led Calipari to recruit them. But the Razorbacks were outrebounded 45-33, a margin that proved decisive in their first road test of the season.

After the win, Izzo reiterated his admiration for Calipari’s team, calling them one that “will win a lot of games” before the year ends. He also guaranteed that next year’s return trip to Fayetteville would be a “privilege and an honor.”

Izzo’s postgame words carried weight beyond courtesy. They underscored the mutual respect between two of college basketball’s greats and hinted at how dangerous both teams could be when March arrives.