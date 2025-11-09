The sixth-ranked Duke Blue Devils beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 95-54 on Saturday, thanks in large part to the play of Cameron and Cayden Boozer. The twins were effective in their first official contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium and combined for 39 points.

Despite getting a general feel for the environment during the program’s annual “Countdown to Craziness” event and later during a scrimmage against the UCF Knights, the brothers admitted that the arena’s regular-season vibe was different given the stakes.

“For sure, a little different,” Cameron told the Associated Press. “I'd say ‘Countdown' was definitely special, though. The first time playing in Cameron with fans there, the environment, the intros and everything. It was super cool. ‘Countdown' really felt like the first one at Cameron.”

Cameron tallied a game-high 25 points as well as eight rebounds and five assists. His brother Cayden ended the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

Article Continues Below

“Obviously it's more important since it's the regular season,” Cayden said of playing his first regular-season game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “But those exhibition games really help. Playing against really good players in college … really good teams. I feel like all those games prepared us for today, and Texas that we had on Tuesday.”

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has been complimentary of Cayden and Cameron, the sons of former Duke and NBA big man Carlos Boozer

“I just love the fact they both are incredibly impactful, but they're also on their own journey of becoming really good players and really helping us,” Scheyer said.

Duke is 2-0 on the year, and will look to notch another victory when they face the Army Black Knights on Tuesday evening.