Drake London's insane touchdown run has followed him to Germany. After reaching paydirt three times in Week 9, the Atlanta Falcons' star receiver kept his hot streak alive against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

London reached the end zone in the second quarter on a well-thrown pass down the near sideline. He beat linebacker Germaine Pratt on a mismatch before laying out to haul in his sixth score in the last five weeks.

Michael Penix Jr. delivers a dime to Drake London who hauls it in for the Falcons TD 🎯 Atlanta retakes the lead.pic.twitter.com/xWq2m4NT99 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

London hit his head on the play, giving the Falcons a minor injury scare. He briefly went into concussion protocol but was cleared after halftime.

London entered the break with four catches for 72 receiving yards and a score, accounting for over half of Michael Penix Jr.'s production. His touchdown came one quarter after Tyler Allgeier punched in a short score to give Atlanta a 14-13 lead after 30 minutes.

The 24-year-old flew to Berlin one week after tearing up the New England Patriots' defense with 118 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He faced a tougher challenge on paper against the Colts, who acquired lockdown cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.

The Falcons moved London all around the field in the first half to combat Gardner, which ultimately led to his touchdown play.

Should London breach 100 yards in the second half, it would mark his fourth time doing so in the Falcons' last five games. Since getting off to a slow start, recording 55 or fewer receiving yards in each of his first three games, the USC alum has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, accumulating 31 catches, 428 receiving yards and five touchdowns since Week 4.