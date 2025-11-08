As expected, the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils took care of business on Saturday against unranked and overmatched West Carolina Catamounts, with Cameron Boozer and company scoring an easy 95-54 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. It was quite a home debut in the 2025-26 season for Duke basketball — and for Boozer as well.

Boozer, who many believe will be the first player called at the 2026 NBA Draft, powered his way to an impressive statistical outing. He led the Blue Devils with 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in just 23 minutes of action.

The win over Western Carolina is the second straight for Duke to start the season. The Blue Devils kicked off their campaign with a 75-60 triumph last Tuesday over the Texas Longhorns at the Dick Vitale Invitational presented by Belk at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Making his NCAA debut, Boozer had 15 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists, a block and three steals versus Sean Miller's Longhorns, though he also shot just 3-for-12 from the field.

Against the Catamounts, Boozer rebounded in a big way, further highlighting the skills and potential that made the freshman power forward such a sought-after college prospect, albeit against a seemingly light competition.

In any case, Boozer has finally got it going, and he'll look to sustain his form going forward in what could be his only season in college.

Meanwhile, Cayden Boozer, brother of Cameron, also had a solid outing, as he came off the bench and finished with 14 points to lead all Duke basketball relievers. Cayden also added seven rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded two steals, while going 4-for-8 from the floor in 27 minutes for the Blue Devils, who improved to 2-0 overall in the campaign.

Coming up next for the Boozer brothers and the Blue Devils is a date on the road with the Army Black Knights at Christl Arena in West Point, New York, on Tuesday. On paper, that should be another walk in the park for Duke basketball, as the Black Knights are just ranked by KenPom 346th in the nation, as of Saturday.