The Syracuse Orange moved to 2-0 in the early goings of the 2025-26 season following their 83-43 win against Delaware State on Saturday. In that game, Syracuse freshman guard Kiyan Anthony made his first career start, and finished with 19 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Following Syracuse’s win against Delaware State, Kiyan Anthony spoke about getting the first start of his career, and what he believes could be better, as per the official team page.

“Same mindset from last game when I came in the second half and did what I did. Coach decided to put me out there with the first group, and I went out there and I provided and I did what I can, and I feel like we had a good game,” Anthony said. “Little things, shots I could have made that I missed. Free-throws, I missed three free-throws, that’s unacceptable. So I just got to get in the gym after, shoot some free-throws, and fix the little things.”

Anthony played a team-high 29 minutes in his start, and shot 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) from the field, 2-of-4 (0 percent) from the three-point line and 1-of-4 (25 percent) from the free-throw line. He came off the bench during Syracuse’s opening night win against Binghampton, also playing a team-high 29 minutes.

In Anthony’s college debut with Syracuse, he finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 6-of-10 (60 percent) from the field, 1-of-3 (33.3 percent) from the three-point line and 2-of-4 (50 percent) from the free-throw line.

The son of former Syracuse star and Hall of Famer, Carmelo, Anthony chose his father’s alma mater over the USC Trojans. Under former head coach Jim Boeheim, Anthony’s father led the Orange to their only national championship in program history in 2003.

Syracuse is in the program’s third year with Adrian Autry at the helm as head coach, and the team is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.