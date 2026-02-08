The BYU basketball team is reeling right now. BYU lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday, when they bowed to Houston. Following the game, BYU basketball coach Kevin Young is challenging his bigs.

“I don’t know, you’re being nice to those guys. Go make a shot. I don’t know what else to say. Two of them were 3-of-10 combined and then 3-of-8 from the free throw line. Those are basically seven missed layups and five missed free throws between your two centers. Not good enough,” Young said postgame, per Cougars reporter Ben Criddle.

BYU fell to 5-5 in the Big 12, and 17-6 overall. The Cougars have struggled to hit shots in this recent stretch. Houston defeated the Cougars by a 77-66 score.

BYU needs to get on a winning streak

The Cougars are falling in the Big 12 conference standings. BYU has now lost to Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Arizona on this recent slide.

BYU is fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament once again. Young is in his second season with the school, after taking over from Mark Pope. Pope left BYU to coach at his alma mater, Kentucky.

The Cougars have arguably the most talented freshman college basketball player this season, in AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging 24 points per game. He scored 28 in the loss to Houston.

“We’re upset that we didn’t win the game,” Young said, per the Daily Herald. “It was another great opportunity that we let go, which is unfortunate for us, and it has been too many against the highest of caliber teams in the country. We just can’t seem to finish the job and that’s disappointing.

“However, I was happy with the response. Since I’ve been at BYU this is the hardest I’ve gone at the team in terms of things I was saying to them, the film I was showing them, in practice and so forth.”

BYU tries to snap its losing streak, when it next takes on Baylor Tuesday. The Cougars haven't lost five in a row since 2005, per the Daily Herald.