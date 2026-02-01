BYU basketball was in a much-anticipated matchup with Kansas, as two of the top projected picks in the upcoming draft faced off against each other in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. Kansas had control of the game from the beginning, as Peterson got off to a strong start and was scoring at will.

As for Dybantsa, he struggled to get much offense going to start the game, but he was getting to the spots he wanted to. He did start to find a rhythm in the second half, but the one thing that was working against him was the lack of foul calls. Head coach Kevin Young was not a fan of that, and he called out the referees after the game.

“I’m not crying over spilled milk but the guy leads the country pretty much in fouls drawn and he got to the line 4 times tonight… but that’s life and you gotta keep playing,” Young said.

Dybantsa finished the game with 17 points and made three of his four free throws, but he's used to getting to the line more than that.

Nonetheless, this doesn't seem like a game that will make BYU lose focus of still trying to get a signature win this season, something that Young has mentioned before.

“We just try to focus on what's in front of us. That's been my message to the guys since I have gotten here. We are a battle-tested group,” Young said.

As for Dybantsa, he'll just have to continue to play his game, and he'll get those calls that he's gotten throughout the season.