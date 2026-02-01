The BYU basketball team dropped a tough Big 12 conference game to Kansas on Saturday. It was a showcase of two of the league's top two freshmen. Following the game, BYU head coach Kevin Young addressed his team's latest loss.

“We just try to focus on what's in front of us. That's been my message to the guys since I have gotten here. We are a battle-tested group,” Young said, per Church Ball: A BYU Hoops Podcast.

“Not worried.” Kevin Young on if there is a concern after not grabbing a signature win yet. pic.twitter.com/enGAbLXGQR — Church Ball: A BYU Hoops Pod (@churchballpod) February 1, 2026

BYU is facing some criticism for not being able to defeat the top teams in the Big 12 this season. The Cougars are now 17-4 overall, and 5-3 in the league. BYU has dropped back-to-back games to Arizona and Kansas.

The Jayhawks defeated BYU 90-82 on Saturday.

BYU basketball hopes to pick up some signature league victories

The Cougars are led by freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa, who has struggled at times in games against top competition. Against Arizona recently, the BYU freshman shot just 25 percent from the floor.

Against Kansas, Dybantsa fared better and poured in 17 points. He didn't score though until there was just a little more than seven minutes to go in the first half.

Richie Saunders was the leader on the floor for BYU against Kansas. He finished the game with 33 points. With Saunders and Dybantsa leading the way, BYU hopes to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament this season.

The Cougars need to find wins to keep up the pace in the Big 12 standings. BYU now trails Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas and UCF in the conference standings.

Coach Young thinks his Cougars will find their way in the weeks ahead.

“Not worried,” Young added after the loss to Kansas.

This is Young's second season at BYU. He led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in his first season. Young replaced Mark Pope, who left BYU to be the head coach at Kentucky in 2024.

BYU basketball next plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.