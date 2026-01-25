AJ Dybantsa made incredible program history with his explosive scoring performance in the No. 13 BYU Cougars' matchup against the Utah Utes on Saturday night.

Dybantsa is midway through his freshman campaign with the Cougars. He stands as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, having solid projections as a high lottery pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

He's made strides in showing off his skillset, which he flourished in BYU's latest contest against Utah. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with a dominant stat line of 43 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 15-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

It was a remarkable performance for the star freshman, scoring the most points he had in any game this season. Not only that, but he made program history by scoring the most points in a game by any freshman who represented the Cougars.

OH MY GOODNESS, AJ DYBANTSA 😱 Make that 43 points!!pic.twitter.com/0WkcneAvb8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

How AJ Dybantsa, BYU played against Utah

It was an incredible performance for AJ Dybantsa to pull off, leading BYU to a 91-78 win over Utah at home.

The game started out as a close one with the Cougars only leading 42-37 at halftime. They only took full control by continuing to outscore the Utes in the second half, coasting to the victory.

Three players scored in double-digits for BYU in the win, including Dybantsa. Robert Wright III assisted him with a strong display of 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 2-of-3 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Richie Saunders came next with 12 points and three rebounds, while Keba Keita provided six points and seven rebounds.

BYU improved to a 17-2 overall record this season, including a 5-1 form in Big 12 Play. They sit at third place in the conference standings, being above the Houston Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones while trailing the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats.

The No. 13 Cougars will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. It will be a highly important contest as they host the No. 1 Wildcats on Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.