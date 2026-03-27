The Atlanta Falcons don’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so sleepers are as, if not more, important to them than any other team in the league. They lost some free agents this offseason and still have some noticeable holes from last year to fill. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at three Falcons sleeper prospects to target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

The Falcons need to replace Tyler Allgeier this offseason because Brian Robinson and Tyler Goodson are simply not going to cut it at RB2 behind Bijan Robinson. With a star running back already in the fold, though, the Falcons are going to have to look for RB sleepers in the draft.

Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton fits that bill. He split time with Kaytron Allen last season, which means A, he is fresher than some bell-cow college backs, and B, he doesn’t have the hype around him that some other draft “sleepers” do.

Singleton would be a perfect complement to Robinson, though. He is a big back at 6 feet, 219 pounds, and is not afraid to take on tacklers with his size. In fact, he could stand to have a little more vision and elusiveness, but at that size, he hasn’t had to yet.

What really stands out about Singleton, though, is his speed. Although he did not run at the combine, most scouts think he has sub-4.4 speed, which you can see on tape. He is an explosive home run hitter and battering ram who would spell Bijan nicely.

Additionally, Singleton can run routes and catch as well as return kicks. He returned 48 kicks in his Penn State career for over 1,100 yards with a touchdown. For that alone, this RB is worth the Falcons’ consideration, and he could turn into Tyler Allgeier 2.0.

DT Dominique Orange, Iowa State

The Falcons also need to find some more beef up front. Atlanta was 24th in rushing yards allowed last season, and signing Da’Shawn Hand and Chris Williams—two right around 300-pound DTs—in free agency will only help so much.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Falcons need to find a true nose tackle to eat up space and occupy blockers in the middle of the line on run downs. Iowa State’s Dominique Orange fits that bill nicely, and because he is a run-stopper only, he should be available late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Orange is 6-foot-2, 322 pounds with long arms, big hands, and is explosive off the ball for a man his size. He can knife through gaps and disrupt run plays before they get started. Without much pass-rush ability, Orange is definitely a specialist, but that’s why he slides to where he will slide to in the 2026 NFL Draft. For a team like the Falcons, who are looking for this specific kind of help, Orange will be in the sleepers category.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

After Drake London, the Falcons’ wide receiver room is still questionable at best. Darnell Mooney is out, and Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus are in. Together, those two had 57 catches for 575 yards and three touchdowns. Ideally, your WR3 would have that on his own.

In the Falcons' search for a WR2 to put next to London, they will have to look at sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft. The good news is that they won’t have to look very far, as one of the top sleeper WRs is literally right down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ted Hurst from Georgia State is 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, and ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He has impressive production at the low FBS level, too, putting up 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons.

At Georgia State, Hurst had the ability to simply run by corners. He has to diversify his route tree in the pros, but he looks like he has the athletic ability to do that. It may take a year or two for Hurst to get used to the jump in competition, but when he does, watch out.