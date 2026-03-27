Tiger Woods has, once again, gotten into a car accident. According to NBC News, the 15-time major champion was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter, Florida. This accident comes just days after he made his return to professional golf in the TGL Finals.

“Golf superstar Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, authorities said. The crash happened just after 2 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Further details were not immediately available,” Minyvonne Burke reported.

WPTV 5 took an image of a car, reported to be driven by Woods, on its side. The car was lying on the driver's door, and there are no reports on whether Woods was injured or not.

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This is far from the first car-related incident for the golf legend. Woods got into a rollover, single-car accident in 2021. Authorities in that situation claimed he was driving double the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit on a California road. In 2017, he was pulled over and arrested for DUI with painkillers and sleeping pills in his system. The 2009 infidelity scandal started when he tried to drive away from his home and slammed his car into a fire hydrant.

Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon last spring in an effort to ramp up for The Masters. Another back surgery in the fall put Augusta in question, and President Donald Trump recently said Woods would not be playing. The five-time Green Jacket winner has yet to announce his intentions for The Masters. It is unknown how the accident will impact his status.

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